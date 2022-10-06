WATCH LIVE ABOVE: Cheektowaga PD and Buffalo PD provide an update on the search for Adam Bennefield.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson.

Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hudson was killed in front of her children, who were sitting in the backseat of her vehicle, a source close to her family told News 4’s Marlee Tuskes.

Wednesday evening Buffalo Police put out a wanted notice for 45-year-old Adam Bennefield. The homicide unit is looking to question him as a person of interest in the homicide.

Police identified Bennefield as possibly armed and dangerous.

On Sept. 28, Hudson and Bennefield, who were married, but separated, were inside their Cheektowaga home when Bennefield allegedly punched and kicked Hudson, according to court documents. He also stands accused of taking her cell phone to stop her from calling for help.

Bennefield was arraigned on one count of third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, one count of second-degree menacing, one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment and one count of second-degree harassment.

The 45-year-old was issued an Oct. 20 return ticket.

Courtesy: Buffalo Police Department

Bennefield was released on his own recognizance because these are non-qualifying offenses for bail.​​​ These charges would have qualified for bail pre-bail reform, a law enforcement source told News 4.

Hudson posted a video of the Sept. 28 assault on Facebook, a close family source telling us, “She left us with that video to show what happened. Now the question is why it happened.”

Hudson had recently been living with her mother and wearing a bulletproof vest because she was in fear of Bennefield, the source added.