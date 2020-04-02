1  of  4
Coronavirus
More than 92,000 test positive for coronavirus in NY A record 6.6 million seek US jobless aid as layoffs mount See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 326 active closings. Click for more details.

Chef’s thanks local medical professionals by delivering 600 meals to Millard Fillmore Suburban

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Billittier family, owners of Chef’s and Chef’s “On The Go,” say their team prepared 600 individual meals and delivered them to workers at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

The Billittier’s say it’s a gesture of thanks to area medical teams on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

They also said the outpouring of support since they announced their temporarily closing the restaurants has been overwhelming.

Owners Mary Beth and Lou ask anyone waiting in their car for pick up orders at either location to be patient and allow enough time when ordering so the staff can keep up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss