Chef’s to reopen for indoor dining three evenings per week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular Buffalo restaurant will soon reopen for indoor dining.

Chef’s, located at the corner of Seneca and Chicago streets, says it will allow indoor dining on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 3-8 p.m.

The restaurant says it’s “been set up to follow all state and federally mandated safety protocols, table and customer counts.”

Reservations are strongly suggested, and can be made by calling (716) 856-9187.

