Drivers asked to avoid area near ECC’s Flickinger Center due to chemical incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking people to avoid the area of ECC’s Flickinger Center on Oak St. due to an incident involving hazardous materials.

Oak St. is closed from N. Division St. to I-190. Along with that, New York State police say the north and southbound ramps at Exit 6 on I-190 are closed as crews respond to the situation.

It is not yet clear what happened, but News 4 will provide more updates when they’re available.