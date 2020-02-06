‘Cheryl-Bration’ of life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In 2015, Cheryl Yurek responded to a Facebook post by a woman named Gail Kleparaek, who needed a kidney transplant. The two had never met, but shared a rare blood type.

Their story touched countless people, but Cheryl in recent days suffered an aneurysm not related to the transplant, and passed away. She does continues to give on, as her wishes were honored to become an organ donor.

Sarah Diina of ConnectLife joined us to speak to the need and how anyone can become someone’s superhero.