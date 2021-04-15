Chick-fil-A proposes another Erie County restaurant in north Buffalo

A rendering of Chick-fil-A’s proposed signage for Store #4778 in North Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County could be getting another Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A has proposed building a new restaurant at 50 Hinman Ave. in north Buffalo, where patrons could have access from that street or Delaware Ave.

The Rainbow Apparel, GameStop and Moe’s Southwest Grill that are currently there would be demolished.

The newly proposed 5,000 square foot restaurant would have a drive-thru and outdoor patio dining.

MORE | Read the full proposal for the project here.

If it’s approved, it’s not clear when construction of the new Chick-fil-A would begin. Two Chick-fil-A restaurants opened in Cheektowaga in recent years.