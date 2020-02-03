Chiefs get some help from Buffalo natives to clinch Super Bowl victory

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You’ve heard it said a thousand times — there’s always a Buffalo connection. And every time, it seems more and more true.

Last night’s Super Bowl victors, the Kansas City Chiefs, had a few players from Buffalo helping lead them to the championship.

Offensive lineman Ryan Hunter was a high school player for Canisius High School, graduating in 2013. Following his time in the Queen City, Hunter played college football for Bowling Green before signing with the Chiefs in 2018.

Jody Fortson graduated from South Park High School and transferred to Valdosta State following his time at Erie Community College. Fortson was later signed by the Chiefs in 2019.

“Dreams do come true,” the wide receiver wrote on Instagram Sunday night.

One of the other more recent additions to the team is linebacker Demone Harris, who signed with the Chiefs this past October.

Harris graduated from UB after earning his high school diploma from Bishop Timon.

News 4 was able to speak with him via phone last week, and at the time, Harris told us that no matter the stage, he’ll always remember his hometown of Buffalo.