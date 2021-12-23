Chiefs player from Buffalo gives back through Coats 4 Kids

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 10: Jody Fortson #88 of the Kansas City Chiefs stands in the rain during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — No matter where life takes them, people from Buffalo find ways to give back to others.

And now, one Queen City native and current NFL player is pitching in this holiday season.

South Park High School alumnus Jody Fortson is a wide receiver-turned-tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

And while he lives and plays for a team miles away, he hasn’t forgotten where he came from. Fortson has teamed up with Coats 4 Kids to make sure everyone stays warm this winter.

“This is my second year being able to give back to Colvin Cleaners and Coats 4 Kids,” Fortson says. “And like I said, its a blessing to be able to get these kids these coats because I know how cold it is up there in Buffalo, and the snow is friendly to nobody.”

He says it’s important to give back to his community and he’s looking to do more.