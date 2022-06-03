BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to city officials, a young boy was hit by a vehicle on Trowbridge Street, near the intersection of Hopkins Street on Friday around 8 p.m.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries that reportedly appear serious in nature.

No charges have been filed and no further information is available at this time. News 4 will provide updates on this story as more information is learned.