BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say a child porn search warrant in Buffalo led to the discovery of numerous weapons.

The search, targeting 49-year-old city resident Brian Schueler, took place Wednesday on Benzinger Street. Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

After an amended search warrant was obtained, police removed the following from the residence:

14 computer-related items

four assault rifles

two handguns

nine high-capacity magazines

a bulletproof vest

approximately one gram of cocaine

As a result of the seizure, Schueler was charged with the following crimes:

second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (loaded weapon)

second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (five or more firearms)

third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (assault weapons) [four counts]

third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (large capacity magazines) [nine counts]

criminal possession of a firearm

unlawful purchase of body armor

criminal possession of a controlled substance

Schueler was taken into custody for centralized arraignment. It’s not clear when he’ll be back in court.