BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say a child porn search warrant in Buffalo led to the discovery of numerous weapons.
The search, targeting 49-year-old city resident Brian Schueler, took place Wednesday on Benzinger Street. Police say he was taken into custody without incident.
After an amended search warrant was obtained, police removed the following from the residence:
- 14 computer-related items
- four assault rifles
- two handguns
- nine high-capacity magazines
- a bulletproof vest
- approximately one gram of cocaine
As a result of the seizure, Schueler was charged with the following crimes:
- second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (loaded weapon)
- second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (five or more firearms)
- third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (assault weapons) [four counts]
- third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (large capacity magazines) [nine counts]
- criminal possession of a firearm
- unlawful purchase of body armor
- criminal possession of a controlled substance
Schueler was taken into custody for centralized arraignment. It’s not clear when he’ll be back in court.
Latest Posts
- DONE DEAL: Bills stadium gets final governmental approval, construction can begin
- Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
- Senate Democrats lambast GOP debt limit bill in Budget hearing
- Biden intel chief: ‘Almost a certainty’ China, Russia would exploit a US debt default
- Child porn-related search turns up numerous guns, cocaine
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.