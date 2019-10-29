Chinese master chefs visit Emerson School of Hospitality

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Students in Buffalo got a special visit and lesson today.

Two Chinese master chefs spent the morning at Emerson School of Hospitality.

They showed students how to make two Chinese dishes, crispy fried milk, and flavored tomato cake.

The principal at Emerson says the goal is to expose students to food from different cultures.

“We get so used to the same thing every day that we don’t want to try new things and sometimes when we try new things it opens up a whole new world for them like today with the chefs this will open up another way of cooking for them maybe they’ll become more interested in this kind of cooking,” Principal Debbie Stokes said.

UB’s Confucius Institute made the visit happen. They invited the chefs to Western New York for a two-week stay.