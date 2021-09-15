Chippewa Street hosting “Buffalo Bills Block Parties” throughout regular season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coming off last season’s success of “Play-Offs on the Patio,” Chippewa Street between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street will be the site of “Buffalo Bills Block Parties,” starting this upcoming Sunday for the Bills vs. Dolphins away game.

Mayor Brown made the announcement this morning after talking about last season saying, “Play-Offs on the Patio on Chippewa Street was a big hit with Bills fans and great for the businesses along Chippewa Street. So my Administration worked with the Chippewa Events, Inc. to approve special event permits for a series of four Buffalo Bills Block Parties.”

The mayor scheduled these four block parties once a month throughout the regular season on away game weekends.

City officials tell us attendees must be at least 21-years-old, and those in attendance must purchase tickets.

Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. this Sunday for the game. Streets will start closing at 8:30 a.m.

According to the city, standing room general admission tickets are available for $10, and parties of 10 or more people can reserve a table for $250.

You can purchase tickets here and in person at the gate.

The block parties will feature two outdoor 15 foot LED video walls, a live DJ for commercial breaks, a live halftime show, as well as food and beverage specials from Labatts and Bocce Pizza, the city says.

Guests will also have the option of watching the game indoors at Soho, Rec Room, Local Kitchen & Bar, Buffalo Tap House, 67 West, and Bottoms Up.

Below is the schedule for the Buffalo Bills Block Parties: