Chippewa to remain closed to vehicle traffic until October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Brown announced this morning the extension of open streets on Chippewa.

The street will remain closed to vehicle traffic to allow street dining.

Brown says this will be in place until Monday, October 12.

“Please take advantage of this great initiative & continue supporting our quality local small businesses,” he tweeted.

This is the stretch of Chippewa between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street.

