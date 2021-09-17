“Choctoberfest” at Flying Bison Brewery raises money for families experiencing homelessness

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday night was a celebration of all things beer and chocolate.

Family Promise of Western New York hosted their sixth annual Choctoberfest at Flying Bison Brewery in Larkinville. Guests enjoyed lots of food, drinks and live music.

The event raises money for families experiencing homelessness.

For more information about Family Promise and how to help, contact Luanne Firestone at luanne.firestone@fpwny.org.

