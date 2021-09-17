BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday night was a celebration of all things beer and chocolate.
Family Promise of Western New York hosted their sixth annual Choctoberfest at Flying Bison Brewery in Larkinville. Guests enjoyed lots of food, drinks and live music.
The event raises money for families experiencing homelessness.
For more information about Family Promise and how to help, contact Luanne Firestone at luanne.firestone@fpwny.org.
Community News
- “Choctoberfest” at Flying Bison Brewery raises money for families experiencing homelessness
- Black Rock Historical Society opens new museum
- Movie trailer for “Nightmare Alley” filmed in Buffalo back in February 2020 released
- Southern Tier Brewing Buffalo Taproom sets September opening date
- Where do you park for a downtown show? You are going to need an app