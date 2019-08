BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Matthew Bojanowski, who serves at Christ the King Seminary, announced he is stepping down from his position.

The announcement comes amid the Buffalo Diocese’s controversial, ongoing priest sex abuse scandal.

Bojanowski is calling for the immediate closure of Christ the King Seminary, and is also seeking the resignation on Bishop Richard Malone.

The seminarian appeared with attorney Barry Covert, who also spoke on Tuesday morning.