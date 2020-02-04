Christ the King Seminary to cease operations in current form

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Christ the King Seminary will cease operations in its current form, the Diocese of Buffalo has announced.

This will take effect at the end of the current academic year.

Christ the King seminary has experienced an annual operating deficit of $500,000, on average.

Along with this, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, announced the formation of a Steering Committee to “re-imagine” and provide recommendations for how priestly formation will continue for seminarians of the diocese.

The committee will also provide ongoing education in pastoral ministry and theological training. Here are the members of the committee:

Reverend Peter Karalus – Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia

Reverend Kevin Creagh, CM – President Rector, Christ the King Seminary

Ms. Eileen Warner – Pastoral Associate, St. Amelia Parish

Deacon Tim Criswell – Director of the Deacons

Reverend Andrew Lauricella – Director, Office of Vocations

Ms. Nancy Ehlers – Christ the King Seminary Office of Finance

Mr. James Beardi – Chair, Finance Council, Diocese of Buffalo

Mr. Joseph Stoeckl, Esq.

Mr. Richard Suchan – Executive Director, Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

Reverend Monsignor Paul Burkard – Pastor Emeritus, OLV Basilica

Ms. Theresa Kazmierczak – Former Christ the King Board Member

“The Diocese of Buffalo has been blessed to have benefited from the superior academic education offered to the laity along with the priestly and diaconate formation programs that Christ the King Seminary has provided these many years. We now have an opportunity to re-imagine how best to continue this legacy of educational and formation excellence in a manner that is not only economically sustainable but which continues to reflect the requirements of those who wish to pursue a life of ministry in the 21st Century. I have full confidence that the members of the Steering Committee will now consider the full range of possibilities and provide recommendations – looking at similar situations around the country – that support our commitment to attracting and preparing individuals for the spiritual, intellectual, emotional and pastoral rigors of priestly ministry while continuing to provide formation and quality education for diaconate and lay ministry candidates. I encourage all to see this not so much as an end of an era, but the beginning of a new and promising one.” Bishop Edward Scharfenberger

Currently, 26 seminarians are enrolled at Christ the King, which is located 20 miles southeast of Buffalo on a 132-acre campus.