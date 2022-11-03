BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Star 102.5 started cranking out the Christmas jams the day after Halloween.

They have been pushing the Christmas jingles earlier and earlier since 2001. After 9/11, they knew people needed some “comfort food for the ear, and that’s what Christmas music is,” says Rob Lucas. That year after 9/11, they brought back Christmas the day after Thanksgiving.

Then in 2016, after “such a volatile election, everybody needed a break,” says Lucas. So, they started Christmas music on Election Day. The ratings did really well and they kept getting emails to bring Christmas music back earlier, so they did!

For the past three years, they have started playing Christmas music the day after Halloween, and the ratings have been great!