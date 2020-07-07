Chrusciki Bakery owner says it’s bittersweet to leave the Broadway Market after 33 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–One of the Broadway Market’s top vendors is giving up its permanent spot there after 33 years.

“There were definitely tears. We all cried, because it’s just everything that we know,” said owner Ania Duchon. “Everything that we did was at that Broadway Market. We love the traditional part of it.”

The owners of Chrusciki Bakery call the market their second home but say it doesn’t bring in the business they need to stay there year-round.

They say they hope to be on Broadway for the holidays “if possible.”

“The memories that people have of going to the Broadway Market and going specifically coming to see us at Chrusciki Bakery and get their staples during the different seasons, especially Easter season which is such a wonderful time of the year for all of us there,” Duchon said.

“It’s sad to the market because they’ve been a long term tenant in the market, but we’re confident they’ll come back at Easter,” said Kathleen Peterson, who’s the city of Buffalo market manager food enterprise coordinator. “It’s a business decision on their part so we wish them well on their future new endeavor.”

They tell us they’re staying open in the Village of Lancaster, and they’re opening a bakery and restaurant soon, in the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence.

“As one chapter closes, you know the next chapter opens up for us,” Duchon said. “We’re just so excited to bring in a lot more Polish culture to our space and really stay true to our roots.”