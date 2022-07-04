BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Louis Ciminelli and three others convicted in the Buffalo Billion fraud scheme were ordered to be released from prison in a decision by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In 2018, Ciminelli was convicted of wire fraud and conspiring to commit wire fraud regarding bidding for the RiverBend project in Buffalo, which includes the Tesla GigaFactory on South Park Avenue.

Sentenced to 28 months in a federal prison, Ciminelli started serving his sentence earlier this year. But he, Alain Kaloyeros, Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi were ordered to be released on July 1, according to an order signed by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni.

According to the District Court, the men were found to be “neither a flight risk nor a safety concern.” Read the order, in its entirety, here.

News 4 confirmed that on Saturday, 66-year-old Ciminelli was released from the facility he was being held at in Arizona.