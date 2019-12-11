Citrola Casting hosting casting call in Buffalo for Guillermo del Toro movie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Citrola Casting is seeking background actors for the Fox Searchlight Pictures film directed by Guillermo del Toro.

It’s a film set in the 1940s where a corrupt con-man teams up with a female psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money.

Citrola says all background roles are paid, and anyone interested should anticipate a 12-14 hour film day. They will reach out to you if you are selected for a scene.

No experience is required, and all actors must be from Buffalo or within an hour-and-a-half of Buffalo.

Shooting will be at the end of February in the Queen City.

To submit an extras application, click here.