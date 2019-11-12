City and County Officials initiate “Code Blue” with temperatures set to drop tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–With the temperature dropping into the teens tonight, Buffalo and Erie County officials are initiating a Code Blue.

It’s an emergency weather safety plan providing outreach, transportation, shelter, and a warm meal to people experiencing homelessness.

Code Blues are put into place when the weather drops below freezing.

Officials say they do everything they can to protect people from the cold.

“If you see someone on the street, tell them about code blue, tell them to go to a shelter. If they can’t get there if they refuse, you can call 211 and they will dispatch an outreach team to their location. That will try to engage with them, try to convince them to come into the shelter. If not, give them the resources they need to be able to stay outdoors,” Nadia Pizarro of the WNY Coalition for the Homeless Board said.

The Code Blue team says it’s helped more than 600 homeless people a year.