BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After its residents were told to leave, the City of Buffalo says it’s now boarding up the Elmwood Heights apartment building.

Last month, an order to vacate the building at 597 Elmwood, between Highland and Lexington, was issued by a housing court judge.

Elmwood Heights has been the subject of recent controversy, with Permit and Inspection Services Commissioner Cathy Amdur calling the building “not safe for occupancy.” In March, the city condemned the apartment complex. The owner of the building was given until the end of March to make needed repairs to the building, at risk of losing Section 8 funding.

The disrepair of Elmwood Heights could be seen inside and out, with issues pertaining to smoke detectors, mold and asbestos among other problems.

“Over the past several months, inspectors have been encouraging tenants to find alternate housing and many have already relocated,” Amdur said when residents were ordered to vacate the building.

City officials say the boarding-up process was to begin around 9 a.m. and crews are expected to be there for most of the day.