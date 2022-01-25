City council members to work on gameplan for future snow removal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City lawmakers acknowledge Buffalo was buried under a record snowfall — nearly 17 inches — which was double the old record.

But council members also got some unkind words from residents, and they want to see if the city’s snow removal plan can be improved. A quick look at city streets and you can see the pavement, but more than 72 hours after last week’s record snowfall, Buffalo residents complained of streets unplowed — and they lit up City Hall phone lines, especially at the Common Council.

North District Councilman Joe Golombek is asking for a meeting with the Department of Public Works to see what happened.

“In certain parts of the North District it was 72 hours later that we were getting snowplows down the streets, and I want to see what exactly the problems were,” he said.

Because the Common Council votes on city snow removal plans, Council President Darius Pridgen is calling for a review.

“Really ‘dig in’ to figure out what went wrong and what went right,” Pridgen said. “Because some things did go right and some things could have done a lot better.”

Some members of the Council even praised the work of DPW officials, such as Deputy Commissioner Henry Jackson.

“He did an incredible job,” said University District Councilman Rasheed Wyatt. “I know everyone did not see all that he did, but the residents who contacted me — and I coordinated with block clubs — he went out and assisted them.”

But council members added, all the comments were not negative.. and many of the callers offered constructive ideas for dealing with the snow, such as allowing residents to park their cars in nearby lots.

“If we are able to work with institutions that have large parking lots like Kleinhans, D’Youville College, churches, to remove cars off the streets so the plows can get through,” said Niagara District Councilman David Rivera.

Public Works Commissioner Mike Finn told News 4 just a short time ago, he is committed to a “constructive conversation” with the Common Council concerning snow removal in the city. He and his staff plan to huddle with Council next week to work on a “gameplan.”