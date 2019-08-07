City crews using technology to build smarter sewer lines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Buffalo is using technology and construction to clean up local waterways and most of the money is coming from the state.

Crews are close to finishing the city’s fifth smart sewer on Bailey Avenue, similar to the one on Hertel Avenue.

It’s 75 feet, about three stories deep, and can hold up to 4-million gallons of water.

The smart sewers use artificial intelligence to detect when stored water can be released back into the system.

The project costs a little more than $3 million and is being paid for through $2.8 million in state grants and user fees.

The Hertel Avenue site is expected to be finished by the end of the year.