City employees begin installing flashing lights near school speed zone cameras

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo’s school speed zone cameras are already getting an upgrade.

City employees have started installing flashing beacons near those cameras to alert drivers to slow down.

For about a month, cameras in ten different City of Buffalo public school zones have been monitoring speeding drivers.

The city reduced the speed limit near schools to 15 miles per hour. Anyone going more than 11 miles over the speed limit during school hours has their license captured by the camera and should be sent a $50 ticket.

Many say it’s unclear when these cameras are monitoring just how fast people are going.

So city officials stepped in and announced they would be adding beacons near each camera that will flash during school hours.

The Department of Public Works will be installing these flashing beacons at all ten school zones over the next couple of weeks, but until you see those flashing lights, if you are exceeding the speed limit, you’ll only be issued a warning.

Right now, two flashing beacons have been installed on Delaware and Jefferson Avenue, they will be operational by the end of this month.

These cameras will be operational on a rolling basis. As soon as the flashing beacons are up and running near a certain zone, during school hours you will be issued a ticket if you’re caught speeding.