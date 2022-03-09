BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday night at the Buffalo Museum of Science, people living near Martin Luther King Jr. Park shared their thoughts on potential improvements to their neighborhood.

“Envision MLK Park” was put together with the goals of residents in mind.

Buffalo’s Director of Planning and Zoning, Crystal Middleton, says “Our community residents are the experts in this community. They live here. They work here. They play here, and obviously, we come to them for direction first. We don’t want to have that top-down approach. We really want to be at the ground level, understanding what their needs are.”

Two more meetings are planned. The next will take place next Tuesday at the Broadway Market.