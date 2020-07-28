City Hall arson suspect has pretrial release blocked by federal judge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The pretrial release of Courtland Renford, the man accused of throwing a burning laundry basket into City Hall, was blocked by a federal court judge on Tuesday.

A magistrate judge’s order said Renford could be released in home confinement on bail with electronic monitoring inside his father’s home, but Judge Richard Arcara overturned that.

Arcara says when making his decision, he took into account Renford’s criminal background, the evidence in the arson case, and the nature and circumstances of the incident, as well as the danger he posed to the community.

According to Arcara, this was Renford’s eighth arrest since May 2018.

You can see Judge Arcara’s full decision by clicking here.