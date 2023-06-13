BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire alarm was pulled Tuesday afternoon at Buffalo City Hall after an elevator motor overheated.

As a result, city employees and visitors were evacuated from the building and a meeting of Buffalo’s Common Council was delayed.

Niagara Square was blocked off as fire crews responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. According to fire officials, the situation is under control. Within an hour, people were able to get back into the building.

Buffalo Fire are investigating a pulled fire alarm at City Hall. City employees and visitors have evacuated. Fire crews are on scene and are still responding. Niagara Square has been blocked off. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/pU2nBRAYtp — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) June 13, 2023