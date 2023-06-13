BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire alarm was pulled Tuesday afternoon at Buffalo City Hall after an elevator motor overheated.
As a result, city employees and visitors were evacuated from the building and a meeting of Buffalo’s Common Council was delayed.
Niagara Square was blocked off as fire crews responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. According to fire officials, the situation is under control. Within an hour, people were able to get back into the building.
