City Hall to be lit in crimson and gold to honor George Floyd

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The top of Buffalo’s City Hall will be lit in crimson and gold in honor of George Floyd — the man who was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Crimson and gold are the school colors of Jack Yates High School — the school Floyd graduated from.

Brown is joining other members of the African American Mayors Association as they choose to light their city halls with these colors.

“George Floyd’s untimely death has put a spotlight on racial tensions in this country,” Brown said. “Standing in solidarity with mayors across the nation I am illuminating Buffalo City Hall in crimson and gold in support of ending racial injustice and improving policing practices. I want to honor the memory of Mr. Floyd while reassuring our community that this is a time for us to come together to address the issues that have

plagued our nation for too long.”

