City Hall to go red for two fallen firefighters on 10-year anniversary of tragedy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten years ago, Buffalo was mourning two firefighters who died when the floor of a burning Genesee Street building collapsed, trapping them inside.

The peak of Buffalo City Hall will be lit up in red Saturday night to remember Lt. Charles “Chip” McCarthy and fellow firefighter Johnathan Croom.

On August 24, 2009, McCarthy had gone inside the building to check for people, and the floor collapsed. Croom went inside to find him, but neither of them made it out.

A memorial service is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, and earlier in the day, the mayor will call for a moment of silence at the convention center.