City hosting holiday edition of “Coffee with a Cop” next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–People living in Buffalo will have the chance to enjoy a cup of joe with local law enforcement.

The city will host a special holiday edition “Coffee with a Cop” next week.

It’s an opportunity for people to sit down face-to-face with officers, ask questions and share what’s on their mind in a relaxed environment.

The goal is to help build trust between the two.

“Coffee with a Cop” will be held next Tuesday at the Starbucks on the corner of Delaware and Chippewa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.