City lawmakers struggle for answers to school zone camera confusion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s speed zone camera issue is heating up among city lawmakers over when to turn the cameras on, and where to turn them on.

Initially, all the speed zone cameras were active from the start of the school day until the end of the day. Faced with mounting criticism, council members reduced the hours to just the start of the day, and the end of the day.. with exceptions that have led to confusion.

“You respect the speed limit in Kenmore, Amherst, Tonawanda, Cheektowaga, respect the speed limit in Buffalo.”

Buffalo’s Common Council reached a compromise on when the speed zone cameras would be enforced.

If school officials asked to expand the hours of operation, the council member for that district would have to approve it.

But that has led to a confusing hodge podge of enforcement hours across the city.

“If you turn out of one district and if the school is in another, it is going to be to the detriment of people driving. Because people are going to be confused,” Councilman Darius Pridgen said.

Council members also pointed out locations where one side of the street is in one district and the other side of the street lies in an adjacent district, each one with different enforcement hours.

Councilman Rasheed Wyatt said, “it is not what we intended it to be, and at that point it needs to go, and I will continue to work with others for it to be disbanded.”

But those in favor of enforcing the 15 mile-an-hour speed limit all day, say it keeps the school zones safe.

“This program is serving as a disincentive for people who are negligent and egregiously driving way above the speed limit,” Wingo said.

Even more confusing, say city lawmakers, is that a citation for going more than 10 miles over the 15 mile an hour limit in the school zone is a $50 violation.

If a police officer stops you driving anywhere over the limit, that could get you a speeding ticket that is much more expensive and puts points on your driver’s license.

“How can we have it okay to drive a certain speed in one area of the city–under the same conditions–and it not, in another area of the city?,” Councilman Chris Scanlon said.