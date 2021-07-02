City leaders kickoff free bicycle helmet giveaways on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Keeping kids safe is key during the summer, especially with more young people out on the streets on their bikes.

So on Friday at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, Mayor Brown, the Police Athletic League, and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to give out the first round of free bicycle helmets.

It’s part of the city`s annual bicycle safety program. Today alone, the program gave out 150 helmets to kids who need them.

“As we know, bicycle safety is very important, we have a lot of youth who are riding their bicycles through the mayor’s summer reading challenge, we’ve given away hundreds of bicycles over the years. We want to make sure our kids are safe as they travel into the community and riding their bikes, so it’s really important, ” Executive Director of PAL Nekia Kemp said.

If you missed today’s event, PAL will host several more of these free safety events throughout the summer.