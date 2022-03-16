BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Downtown Buffalo is about to be buzzing for the next few days as the NCAA tournament bounces into Buffalo.

City leaders are expecting nearly 20,000 fans in downtown Buffalo for the tournament alone. But that’s not the only event taking place in the coming days.

The United States and Canadian hockey teams will also be in town this week for a three-day tournament at Riverworks. And this is all falling on St. Patrick’s Day and this Saturday’s Old Neighborhood Parade and Sunday’s parade downtown.

Officials say they’re still finalizing plans to make sure everything runs smoothly, one of the things they say they’re working on is making sure everyone can get around easily. The NFTA is increasing the amount metro rail rides.

There will also be a free shuttle taking people from the arena to Chippewa if they’re looking for places to eat and drink in between games.

“This is a crazy week for us. We’ve been through it before. Thankfully Chippewa has done very, very well and the city’s done very well with St. Patrick’s Day. This has happened a couple of times before where parade day fell on the same weekend as St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness and the whole thing culminated in one huge weekend and we’re looking forward to that,” said Jay Manno, owner, Soho and Frankie Primo’s.

At this point, Manno said the Chippewa shuttle will only be available Thursday, but they might also do it for Saturday’s basketball games as well.