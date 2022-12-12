BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was joined by members of Buffalo Place and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo (PAL) to share more about this year’s New Year’s Eve plans for Roosevelt Plaza.
This year’s Buffalo Ball Drop & Fireworks Celebration will be the 35th annual event. A conference on it was held Monday morning. Hear from Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in the video above.
