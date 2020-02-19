City leaders unveil new sign in honor of late youth football coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The city is honoring a beloved Buffalo youth football coach, who was shot and killed in the fall.

Fillmore District council member Mitch Nowakowski unveiled a street sign in honor of Norzell “Nore” Aldridge.

The 36-year-old coached the Beast Elite Ducks youth football team.

The new trailblazing sign is labeled as Nore Aldridge Way.

You can find it at the corner of the Harvey Austin School on Sycamore Street and Koons Avenue.

Those who knew Aldridge say it’s one way to remember his legacy.

Aldridge founded the Beast Elite Ducks in 2013.