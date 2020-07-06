City of Buffalo accepting applications for some youth sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Buffalo is accepting applications for certain youth sports, such as baseball, softball, and soccer.

Under the updated New York State COVID-19 guidelines on sports and recreation, those sports were allowed to open their seasons starting today.

Deputy Commissioner for Parks and Rec Andy Rabb says they plan to phase in use of park sports facilities, so available diamonds and fields will initially be restricted to 50% capacity at each park.

“At this time, we are focused on ensuring youth leagues have the fullest opportunity to play and will evaluate field availability for adult sports leagues after the summer youth program schedules are complete,” Rabb added.

He also reminds residents that the city is accepting applications for picnic shelters.

Applicants must rent a single shelter for groups of 25 people or less.

Portable toilets are now available in parks, but park bathroom facilities will remain closed at this time.

According to officials, all basketball courts and outdoor hockey courts will remain closed until further notice. City tennis courts are open at a 50% capacity on a first-come, first-serve basis.

