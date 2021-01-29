City of Buffalo and others partner for ‘Winter Porch Sports,’ a community-based fitness program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Buffalo announced the introduction of “Winter Porch Sports,” a program aimed at getting Buffalonians active and connected during the winter.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, City of Buffalo Division of Citizen Services and Buffalo Wintermission are teaming up to roll out this fitness program sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield.

City officials tell us large LED mobile billboards will be placed in Roosevelt Park and Schiller Park that feature local health and fitness trainers. The socially-distanced program will include different group fitness activities.

If you want to join in on the activity, Winter Porch Sports will happen in Roosevelt Park and Schiller Park on February 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. To preregister, click here.

Mayor Brown said, “Winter Porch Sports is yet another great innovative and creative event that celebrates Buffalo’s winter weather, while keeping us safe, motivated and connected.”

When the program ends at 4 p.m., the LED billboards will roll into neighboring streets around the parks. Organizers hope to have entire neighborhoods get active and build community engagement.

The mobile billboards will pack up shop at 8 p.m.

After February 2, the program will happen from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through March. On Tuesdays, the program will be at Roosevelt and Schiller Parks. And on Wednesdays Winter Porch Sports will be at Front Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The Police Athletic League will be at a number of the Porch Sports events with their own program, PLAYSTREETS. In addition to the fitness instructors on-site, PAL will giveaway sports equipment other prizes.

View the full schedule below:

The City of Buffalo