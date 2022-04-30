BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re searching for a new best friend, look no further than the Buffalo Animal Shelter, which is filled to the brim with dogs and cats of all kinds.

The Buffalo Animal Shelter takes in animals that are abandoned, surrendered, or found as strays. They only accept animals from within the Buffalo city limits.

They have 70 dogs in their care right now, with 30 up for adoption.

There are several cats, too, but they expect many more in the coming weeks.

Kerry Neaf, president of Friends of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, said there are lots of positives when it comes to rescuing an older dog. She said when buying a puppy from a breeder, you might not know what kind of dog you’re getting.

“When you get an adult dog you see their personality and their size, and you know what you’re getting already,” Neaf said.

Dogs and cats are also available to foster through the shelter.