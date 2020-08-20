City of Buffalo announces new student outreach effort

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Brown announced a new outreach effort to help keep students and staff safe as they return to class.

Starting this weekend, city officials will be going door-to-door in the University Heights neighborhood to check on students.

They’ll also inspect homes to make sure the appropriate number of people are living in a rented unit at a time.

Mayor Brown says a lot of colleges are seeing spikes in COVID cases around the country and having to shut down because of it.

He says he wants to do whatever is necessary to prevent that from happening here.

Both colleges will also drop off health and safety information to students, so they know the steps to take to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.