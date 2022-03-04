BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City officials announced Friday which streets will be closed for Saturday’s Shamrock Run through Buffalo.
Here is the list of closures:
Seneca Street — between Michigan Avenue and Van Rensselaer Street
South Park Avenue — between Michigan Avenue and Van Rensselaer Street
Michigan Avenue — between Seneca Street and South Street
Louisiana Street — between Seneca Street and South Street
Hamburg Street — between South Park Avenue and South Street
St. Clair Street — between Ohio Street and South Street
Ohio Street — between Louisiana Street and Michigan Avenue
The streets will be closed from 11:30 a.m. until the end of the race, with the exception of Louisiana Street, which will be closed until the end of post-race festivities.
The run, hosted by the Old First Ward Community Association, will celebrate its 44-year anniversary this year. For more information, click here.
