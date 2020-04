BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Street paving season is underway in the City of Buffalo.

Construction kicks off in the Masten and Lovejoy districts.

Right now we know of projects on Moselle and Amherst Streets, and Thatcher Avenue just to name a few.

Parking restrictions are in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the roads are being repaved.

The city is spending more than $10.5 million on repaving streets.