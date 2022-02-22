City of Buffalo begins training summer lifeguards

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo, along with the Buffalo Police Athletic League, is training all new lifeguards to get them ready and certified by summer.

“We need to get as many kids as possible certified, in order to not just run these city pools, but pools all over the Western New York area,” said Shawn Edinger, a lifeguard instructor with the Police Athletic League.

The city needs around 100 certified lifeguards this summer to open all 10 of its pools.

“It’s a well-paying job for a 16, 17-year-old kid, to make $16 an hour, said Justin Steinwandel, the supervisor of pools and rinks in the city of Buffalo “That’s good money and it’s a rewarding job.”

Last summer, the city had to keep several pools closed because there weren’t enough lifeguards. Officials said they couldn’t offer the training and certification course last year because of the pandemic.

“It was very challenging trying to find some lifeguards — unfortunately, it’s not just a city problem,” Steinwandel said. “We called some other municipalities and they were having the same problem.”

All week long, at Cazenovia Pool, the city is training people looking to be a lifeguard.

“We’re doing everything from first aid, CPR, how to use a AED,” Edinger said. “Then today, we’re going to be in the pool, and we’re going to be learning all the skills to make sure that they keeps patrons safe, prevention wise, and of course if something does happen in the pool, that they can get them out of the pool as fast as they can and save people’s lives.”

The goal is to have enough people by the time summer hits.

“We started our training yesterday, to hope to get enough guards to be able to open city pools,” Steinwandel said. “We do have our indoor pools that are open all year round, but we’d like to open the outdoor pools and to open the outdoor pools, it means we need enough lifeguards to hire.”