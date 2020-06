BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo is trying to make ends meet in the wake of the pandemic.

The City’s Comptroller says Buffalo faced an $18 million budget shortfall because of COVID-19.

The Common Council held an emergency meeting today, to approve a resolution to borrow that money and make up the difference.

Councilman Rasheed Wyatt says the city’s back is against the wall.

Wyatt says the decision the city made today will set it up for financial success down the road.