City of Buffalo council members looking to crack down on illegal ATV drivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo council members are looking to crack down on illegal ATV drivers in the city.

Councilmembers Mitch Nowakowski from the Fillmore District and Bryan Bollman from Lovejoy jointly introduced an ordinance to address the issue.

They say Buffalo saw a spike in illegal ATV activity last summer.

Police records show it caused some injuries and even a death.

“This is ultimately out of safety for not only residents but those that are operating these vehicles,” Nowakowski said.

Driving ATV’s on city streets is already illegal but the ordinance carries heavier penalties.

If passed into law, ATV’s used illegally would be impounded and the driver could be fined up to $2,500.

