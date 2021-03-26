City of Buffalo cracks down on ATV and dirt bike drivers illegally driving on city streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo launched a new initiative Friday to crack down on ATV and dirt bike drivers illegally driving on city streets and rewarding those who report the drivers.

The new program allows city residents to report ATV and dirt bike drivers illegally diving on city streets to Buffalo Police through their TIPCALL Line.

If police are able to successfully confiscate the vehicle reported, the resident who filed the report is eligible for a reward of up to $100.

The city asks that tips submitted about these vehicles include information like the make, color, stickers, personalization on the vehicle, specific location, date and time of operation.

In a press conference, Friday Mayor Brown said, “ATV riders who illegally speed down City streets pose traffic and safety hazards, as well as causing property damage, and neighborhood disruption. Our residents can be a big help in reducing this activity by calling or texting our confidential tip line.”

To report illegal ATV or dirt bike use call or text the TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.