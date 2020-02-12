City of Buffalo creates online survey for input on Community Block Grant spending

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo wants to know how people think they should be spending federal dollars.

A public meeting was recently held at the Matt Urban Center on Broadway. Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski says the money will go toward several areas, like housing, job training and senior centers.

“As you know, the federal government hands down money from the Community Block Grant funding to disperse into our neighborhoods,” Nowakowski said. “Now, we’re asking residents how they want to see the money used in their neighborhoods and what are the priorities we need to address first.”

The city has made an online survey where you can share your thoughts.