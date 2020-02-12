Breaking News
Cuomo planning to meet with Trump after Trusted Traveler Program ban

City of Buffalo creates online survey for input on Community Block Grant spending

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo wants to know how people think they should be spending federal dollars.

A public meeting was recently held at the Matt Urban Center on Broadway. Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski says the money will go toward several areas, like housing, job training and senior centers.

“As you know, the federal government hands down money from the Community Block Grant funding to disperse into our neighborhoods,” Nowakowski said. “Now, we’re asking residents how they want to see the money used in their neighborhoods and what are the priorities we need to address first.”

The city has made an online survey where you can share your thoughts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss