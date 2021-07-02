City of Buffalo expanding its water amnesty program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is making big changes to the water authority.

The mayor says $13 million from the American Rescue Plan will go to expanding the water amnesty program.

The program is for low income residents and for those affected by COVID.

During the pandemic, the city reconnected water to thousands, and didnt cut service to people behind on their bills.

Mayor Brown says the program is estimated to help more than 30,000 people.

“Is a right it is not a privilege and during the pandemic we saw how critically important it was for every household every resident to ask to have access to clean and fresh water,” Brown said.

The city is also initiating a new program, that will pair people behind on payments, with a consultant.

The mayor says similar programs in other cities have a 96% success rate.