BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo announced Thursday that the city has acquired six new snow plows from the state Thruway Authority.

The city said that the six new plows arrived on Thursday, from the state’s designated surplus fleet. They are being loaned to the city and will remain property of the state, while the city is responsible for maintenance. They will be returned to the state once the city is no longer in need of them.

It comes on the heels of the city purchasing four new plows earlier this year, which are set to be in the city’s possession by the end of 2023. The plows cost over $900,000.

Also, the city said that the winter snow plan will be released by the end of October, from a winter task force that was formed following the December blizzard in 2022.