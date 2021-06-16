City of Buffalo highlights black-owned businesses ahead of Juneteenth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is highlighting Black-owned business ahead of the Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of slaves after the Civil War. Wednesday, there was a pop-celebration for the holiday on Allen Street at the Ms. Eye Candy Boutique.

Mayor Byron Brown says Buffalo has a proud history of celebrating Juneteenth.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the 46th annual juneteenth, in the city of buffalo, the city of buffalo is a community that has been celebrating juneteenth for a very long time. One of the oldest in the country. Our Juneteenth celebration is one of the largest in the country,” said Brown.

There will be nine more pop-up celebrations this week at Black-owned businesses in Buffalo.